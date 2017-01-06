Winter storm brings school closures, dangerous driving conditions to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools are on 2-hour delay while the East Mountain schools have completely closed due to the winter storm bringing snow showers and wind to the Albuquerque area.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning drivers about severe driving conditions across New Mexico.
- Get the latest forecasts and weather updates »
- Track the storm with the KRQE Radar »
- See all weather alerts »
- Get weather updates no matter where you are. Download the KRQE Weather app »
- View all closings and delays »