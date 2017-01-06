Winter storm brings school closures, dangerous driving conditions to New Mexico

Related Coverage Winter weather causes severe driving conditions in northern New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools are on 2-hour delay while the East Mountain schools have completely closed due to the winter storm bringing snow showers and wind to the Albuquerque area.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning drivers about severe driving conditions across New Mexico.

Winter Storm Helena slams New Mexico View as list View as gallery Open Gallery NMDOT crews coming back to restock with material and then get back on the roads #nmwx (Photo: Marissa Lucero | KRQE) NMDOT brought in extra two trucks for area between Glorieta and Bernal to lay salt and cinder #nmwx #nm (Photo: Marissa Lucero | KRQE) Snow is starting to stick #nmwx headed toward Las Vegas #NM nearing Bernal (Photo: Marissa Lucero | KRQE) Car that spun out out i-25 headed north toward Las Vegas. #NM drivers please use caution. (Photo: Marissa Lucero | KRQE) Cars traveling no more than 15mph on I-25 headed toward Las Vegas #nm #wx still about 10 miles out. (Photo: Marissa Lucero | KRQE)