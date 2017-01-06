Winter storm brings school closures, dangerous driving conditions to New Mexico

Snow is starting to stick #nmwx headed toward Las Vegas #NM nearing Bernal (Photo: Marissa Lucero | KRQE)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools are on 2-hour delay while the East Mountain schools have completely closed due to the winter storm bringing snow showers and wind to the Albuquerque area.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is warning drivers about severe driving conditions across New Mexico.

Winter Storm Helena slams New Mexico

