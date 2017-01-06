Slackliner hesitated just a bit before chairlift rescue

Reed Taylor, of Michigan, skis Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Beaver Creek, Colo. Skiers throughout the West gleefully flocked to resorts Thursday to take advantage of deep, fresh snow dumped by a series of winter storms that were moving east and threatening turbulent weather across much of the Southeast. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)
DENVER (AP) — A man who rescued a skier dangling from a Colorado chairlift after his backpack got caught says he hesitated for a few seconds before climbing to his rescue after some people yelled at him not to.

Mickey Wilson makes his living as a slackliner — a type of tightrope walker known for acrobatic tricks — and says he got less nervous once he acted.

He said sliding across the 3-inch steel lift cable was actually easier than trying to balance on the 1-inch nylon webbing he usually works with. A video of the rescue at Arapahoe Basin Wednesday shows Wilson trying to kick the backpack off the man before a ski patroller threw him a knife to cut him free.

He fell about 10 feet to the snow below and was only briefly hospitalized.

