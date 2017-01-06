Slackliner hesitated just a bit before chairlift rescue

DENVER (AP) — A man who rescued a skier dangling from a Colorado chairlift after his backpack got caught says he hesitated for a few seconds before climbing to his rescue after some people yelled at him not to.

Mickey Wilson makes his living as a slackliner — a type of tightrope walker known for acrobatic tricks — and says he got less nervous once he acted.

He said sliding across the 3-inch steel lift cable was actually easier than trying to balance on the 1-inch nylon webbing he usually works with. A video of the rescue at Arapahoe Basin Wednesday shows Wilson trying to kick the backpack off the man before a ski patroller threw him a knife to cut him free.

He fell about 10 feet to the snow below and was only briefly hospitalized.

Watch the video below, or click here for mobile users.