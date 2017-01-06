Subjects of controversial viral video explain what happened at gas station

Related Coverage Viral Albuquerque video sparks debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Remember the Albuquerque video of the incoherent woman who hopped into a stranger’s car at a gas station and wouldn’t get out? It was seen by millions of people. Now, the two have reunited and posted a video to explain what happened that night.

The driver who took the video was blasted by people around the world for the way he treated the woman who was clearly in need of help. He now said he is sorry for his behavior — and she said everyone has her all wrong.

*Warning: The following video contains graphic language and content. To view the video, click here.

You might remember the video of a woman at a gas station near Coors and Central, incoherent, and jumping into a complete stranger’s car.

“Get the f*** out of my whip,” said Mike Zamora. “On the serio, like seriously, give me back my motherf***in cigarettes.”

It has millions of views, going viral with the hashtag “don’t touch the whip,” and has almost as many hateful comments for the way the man who shot the video handled the situation, as it does for the woman’s behavior.

“Do you want to get socked by a man?” said Zamora. “Oh my god, this b**** just took my radio.”

At the time this video was taken in early October, Mike Zamora and Diane Rodriguez said they didn’t know each other.

“Don’t jump into a random guy’s car,” said Zamora.

This week, a few months after the incident, a second video has gone viral.

“I’m a very good mom, I am at home with my kids all the time,” said Diane Rodriguez.

Zamora said the second video was taken a couple weeks after the initial incident, when he ran into Rodriguez in Downtown Albuquerque.

“I walked up to her, she apologized to me, I apologized to her,” said Zamora.

The new video explains what she said really happened.

“I’m not a druggie,” said Rodriguez. “I drank, I actually got roofied, which I know for a fact.”

Rodriguez said she doesn’t remember the night at all, and the next thing she knew, she woke up in a hospital. But she said she is tired of people judging her by what’s on that gas station video.

“You don’t know if I was a doctor or a nurse, I was drugged, so don’t be profiling people,” said Rodriguez.

While Zamora said he is not proud of the things he said, he is also tired of getting slammed on social media.

“I would never have laid my hands on her, I just was saying things I was saying to try to get her off my vehicle,” said Zamora.

Zamora also said that what we didn’t see is that he did in fact help her that night.

“Can you clarify that I did wait until the ambulance came, which I did,” said Zamora.

Zamora said he decided to shoot video of the incident at the gas station, in case something bad happened because Rodriguez was acting so strangely.

In the new video, Zamora said he was embarrassed by how he acted, and he tells KRQE News 13, his mom was embarrassed too.