Stolen cars recovered in Albuquerque often found trashed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret car thefts continue to plague the metro. But for many drivers, even if they do get their car back, it isn’t always the reunion they hoped for.

“I get anywhere from four to five a week,” said Art Baca.

Baca said day after day, he’s cleaning up recovered stolen cars.

“I know other detailers out here that get just as many,” said Baca.

Baca is the owner of Art of Detail. He said car theft victims often come to him because they need more than just a quick clean.

“When they steal these cars, most of the times they take them, commit crimes with them, but they also do their drugs in them, they do other things in them,” said Baca.

Baca said he finds all kinds of stuff in cars right after they’re recovered.

“I’m used to finding heroine needles,” said Baca. “One car that I did recently a few weeks back had I counted 59 heroine needles in there.”

Baca said that’s not the only thing left.

“We find blood frequently,” said Baca. “You know, we find feces, urine.”

Many people KRQE News 13 spoke with said if their car was found in that condition, they would count it as a total loss.

“Just, I wouldn’t want it back,” said one driver.

For some, it just depends.

“If it was an older vehicle I had and restored, I would probably want to have it fixed and restored,” said another driver. “If it was something maybe newer just a day to day car, I’d probably see if they could total it and just get it replaced.”

Others though, said it wouldn’t bother them if it was detailed.

“Not if it was super cleaned up, no it wouldn’t,” said a driver.

But no matter if they decide to keep their stolen car or nix it, they all agree on one thing.

“They violated my space,” said a driver.

“It’s a huge violation and I don’t blame them for feeling violated,” said Baca.

Baca said because of what could be left inside a stolen car, it’s best to work with your insurance company to have a professional clean it safely.