Snow and ice create dangerous driving conditions in Roswell

ROSWELL N.M. (KRQE) – People in Roswell woke up to the snow storm and some dangerous driving conditions.

At the scene of one of many crashes that kept Roswell police busy Friday morning, a car slid off the road into a tree on South Main.

“The police department handled 25 accidents between 7 a.m. this morning and noon,” said Todd Wildermuth, spokesman for the City of Roswell.

Two of those accidents involved school buses. One happened early Friday morning; no children were on the bus at the time.

“There was another accident involving a school bus that had 10 children on at the time. There were no injuries and they were able to be put on another bus and get on their way,” said Wildermuth.

The snow really started to come down mid-morning, leaving those who had to drive in some tense situations.

“I was making a left in my Suburban and I just kept going left all the way around I made a complete donut,” said Teresa Roden- Delgado, Roswell resident.

For some, staying home wasn’t an option

“They didn’t close the school so we had no choice but to get the kids there, and when I dropped off my kid at Mesa on the way out I was in a whiteout,” said Delgado.

City crews were out early Friday morning salting the roads and they will be out again early Saturday to check the conditions.

They are still warning people to be extra cautious, even when the roads appear to be fine.

“The slush and snow on the street that has melted is going to refreeze, so drivers should pay attention and be very cautious and aware that the streets are probably going to be slick even though it’s not snowing anymore, and even though the sun comes out,” said Wildermuth.