Rio Rancho, Albuquerque’s west side recovering from winter storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The after affects of Friday’s storm still hampered conditions all the way into Rio Rancho.

Once the Sandia Mountains broke through the clouds in that part of the metro area, a fresh covering of powder was visible as the sun finally started to work on everything else. That included melting the ice off roads like Unser Blvd in north Rio Rancho near City Hall.

Coming back down the hill on NM-528, salt trucks, whatever heat was around and drivers rolling on the streets helped to melt ice on the big hill.

Even though roads were more drivable by 10 a.m., some cars were still skidding to a stop of leftover ice at intersections like Eagle Ranch and the Coors bypass.

Some people KRQE News 13 spoke with in Rio Rancho said they took their time on the road, no matter how it looked.

“It’s bitterly cold, and stay off the roads if you don’t need to be out,” said Jennifer Beckes, Rio Rancho resident. “Its just ice under the snow.”

“I really didn’t think it was going to snow, really didn’t think it was because it’s been like summer all the way through December,” said Ryan Griego, Rio Rancho resident.

Most businesses were starting to open by 10 a.m., but places like Cottonwood Mall still looked like a ghost town with more people waiting until it warmed up and conditions improved.

Traffic is flowing relatively smooth now on the Coors Bypass, but it’s still wise to use caution because the freezing temperatures could keep black ice in different spots.