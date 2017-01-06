Officers cleared of wrongdoing in Las Cruces shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was fatally shot by Las Cruces police at a hotel.

Police say 36-year-old Joshua “Josh” Clay Dunne of Las Cruces was shot late Friday and later died at a hospital.

Police say they were told by a relative of Dunne that he was possibly suicidal and could be armed with a handgun and hunting knife.

Officers began looking for Dunne and found his vehicle parked at a hotel where he had rented a room.

Police say they tried to negotiate with Dunne for several hours before a SWAT team was brought in.

They say Dunne remained uncooperative and refused to leave the room before shots were fired.

Two officers have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.