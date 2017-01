LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who set a Carlsbad hotel on fire will spend the next two and a half years behind bars.

Travis Hayslip, 36, appeared in federal court in Las Cruces Thursday. Hayslip admitted to igniting the fire that destroyed the Quality Inn hotel in 2016.

The hotel, which was under construction, was destroyed and suffered more than $2 million in damages.

Hayslip is also required to pay $2.4 million in restitution to choice hotels.