Clear skies and dry air will lead to frigid temperatures across the state Friday night. Saturday morning’s lows will be in the teens in the Albuquerque area and well below zero in the northern mountains. Temps tomorrow begin a long climb up as we should warm up by about 10° into the low 40s. Temperatures continue to climb through Monday when will be close to 60°. Another storm system could scrape the northern mountains by Tuesday.

Mark's Friday Evening Forecast