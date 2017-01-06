Lobos guard Xavier Adams is out for the season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Craig Neal and his Lobo men’s basketball team will have to finish the season without their spark plug from the bench. Junior guard Xavier Adams is out for the remainder of the season due to a right torn ACL injury he suffered in a loss at Utah State Wednesday.

“You know it’s difficult because he has put a lot of work in,” said Lobos Head Coach Craig Neal. “You know he had a defining role on our team that was going to be very prominent. I’m sure he is going to be discouraged and down, but it’s just one of those things you have to tell a kid he can’t play until next October.”

Neal said Adams’ teammates were stunned when they received the news that he would be out the reminder of the season.

“My guys are a little shocked right now,” said Neal. “It will just give somebody an opportunity to pick up the slack.”

Injuries are a part of the game and the Lobos seem to have experienced their share the last few seasons.

“I don’t know what’s going on here, but that’s three years in a row I have lost somebody that has been a valuable contributor,” said Neal.

Through 15 games this season, Adams averaged nearly 4 points and 2 and a half rebounds while getting 12 and a half minutes of playing time per game. Neal will file for a medical red shirt in hopes of getting this year back for Adams.

The Lobos are hosting Nevada Saturday night at 9:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.