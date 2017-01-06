Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A band of moderate to heavy snow will continue pushing south into southern NM this morning – leaving behind snow-packed and icy roadways in its wake. Bitterly cold temperatures have taken hold of central and eastern NM with most walking out the door to “Feels Like” temps in the single digits, if not, below zero. By mid-day, snow showers will disappear and a mix of sun and clouds will blanket the area. Despite the clearing, afternoon highs will remain cold with the entire eastern half of NM at or below freezing at the warmest. Gusty mornings winds will also gradually relax through the day.

WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine but still cold for this time of year – expect afternoon highs to fall well below average on Saturday afternoon (noticeably warmer on Sunday!)