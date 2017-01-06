Kelley Lee takes over as ENMU Head Football Coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After five years and four winning seasons, Eastern New Mexico Football Coach Josh Lynn has decided to take his talents to The University of Nebraska at Kearney. It was made official on Friday by the university, but ENMU also made their choice of Lynn’s replacement public on Friday as well. They introduced five year Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Kelley Lee as the Head Coach of Greyhound Football.

“The next step is to make the tournament to get into the NCAA playoffs, and that’s the direction our program will be headed from this point moving forward,” said Coach Kelley Lee. He does step into some big shoes, as the Hounds are coming off back to back bowl games and four winning seasons, but he was a part of this team’s growth and is comfortable with his transition to the head coaching role.

Lee is a New Mexico native that earned his Bachelor’s degree from Western New Mexico University where he played quarterback for the Mustangs. He is a graduate of Hot Springs High School in New Mexico.

