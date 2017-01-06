In The Kitchen: Salmon Salad

By Published: Updated:
in-the-kitchen-salmon-salad

Chef David Ruiz from Pueblo Harvest Café and Melanie Velasquez, owner of Titanium Fitness joined New Mexico Living to talk about the importance of super-foods and healthy cooking by preparing a salmon salad. To help us learn what is and how to cook with superfoods, Pueblo Harvest Café is offering a cooking class on Wednesday, January 18 at 6 p.m.

Melanie reminded us, “It’s not just about working out, but what are you doing outside the gym the matters.”

You can sign up online or call (505)-724- 3510 for more information.

The super-food salmon salad includes:

Pan seared Atlantic Salmon
Wheat berry
Quinoa
Mustard Greens
Grape Vinaigrette

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living

