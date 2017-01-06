In The Home: Getting Organized In 2017

January is Get Organized Month, so Miriam Ortiz y Pino from More than Organized joined New Mexico Living to help us through our resolutions of getting and staying organized. Miriam’s advice in getting rid of clutter is to start in the kitchen, because the kitchen is a function first place. One of her tips on keeping the kitchen clutter free is, define space based on function.

She also stated, “It’s simple, but it’s not easy.”

Organizational skills are an ongoing process. Miriam knows what is necessary to accomplish these goals because she not only helps her clients, but uses these skills in her own home.

