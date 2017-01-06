Icy roads cause car accidents all across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you ask anyone who drove into work Friday morning, they might tell you it was like bumper cars out there.

Drivers who spoke to KRQE News 13 Friday morning said they saw a lot of crashes on the road. The ice had people driving five or 10 mph, and taking different routes than they’re used to.

“As we were coming here, we just wanted to sled a little bit and we couldn’t get down that one or the next one, so we had to turn somewhere else and come back down, because people got stuck going up the hills,” said one driver.

A few crashes happened Friday morning on Lead Avenue. Police helped a driver who crashed into a light pole. The Albuquerque Police Department said they responded to 98 crashes between midnight and 10 a.m. Sixteen of those crashes were reported to involve injuries.

Police said they see this every time the roads are icy from a storm because drivers don’t take their time.

“Taking turns too fast or just stopping is not enough, and then people just slide into each other. Another factor we’ve been seeing is these hills, especially in the northeast area, they get icy so the cars aren’t able to get up hills and slide back down and hit other cars,” said Officer Fred Duran.

Semi-trucks were also no match for the ice Friday morning. Police helped two trucks that hit each other on Interstate 40 and Wyoming Boulevard. That crash caused a back-up on westbound I-40 all the way back to Eubank.

Right off the Interstate 25 exit at Avenida Cesar Chavez, a white truck took the ramp too fast and slid. That led to a scary situation as the driver of a red car made the same mistake and crashed into the truck.

Police want to remind drivers to take it easy Friday night and Saturday morning because roads may be icy again.