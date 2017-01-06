GOP governor who clashed with Trump will attend inauguration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A spokesman for New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says the second-term Republican will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Michael Lonergan confirmed Friday that Martinez will attend the inaugural in Washington on Jan. 20.

Martinez was critical of Trump throughout the presidential campaign and never endorsed him, but offered congratulations after his victory. She publicly denounced Trump’s remarks about Mexican immigrants, his criticism of a bereaved military family and his lewd talk about women from a leaked 2005 videotape.

Trump in turn harshly criticized Martinez for her handling of the state’s economy at an Albuquerque rally that turned violent.

Sharp divisions over Trump’s election have politicians, celebrities and others debating whether participating in the inauguration is a tribute to democratic traditions or an endorsement of his agenda.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)