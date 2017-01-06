Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Winter storm slams New Mexico

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A band of moderate to heavy snow will continue pushing south into southern NM this morning – leaving behind snow-packed and icy roadways in its wake. Bitterly cold temperatures have taken hold of central and eastern New Mexico with most walking out the door to “Feels Like” temps in the single digits, if not, below zero.

Video: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

2. New Mexico is seeing it’s largest winter storm of the season so far. Sleet and freezing rain mix began falling on Albuquerque early Friday morning. Difficult road conditions are being seen across the metro area and the state, especially in the north and eastern part of New Mexico.

Full Story: Winter storm slams New Mexico

3. This morning, 150 schools across the state are facing school closures or delays.

Full Story: View all closings and delays

4. In two weeks, legislators are expected to once again tackle the controversial teacher evaluation system. Many of them want to come up with a new plan. The current evaluation takes into account teacher attendance, preparedness and, in most cases, half of it is based on students’ standardized test scores. Opponents argue weighing scores so heavily doesn’t accurately reflect how well a teacher is doing.

Full Story: State senator seeks to replace controversial teacher evaluation system

5. One Albuquerque woman could be onto her next letter telling drivers to stop running through a stop sign in her neighborhood. Rebecca Esparsen says drivers constantly blow past a stop sign at San Gabriel and Westerfeld. At first, she would follow the offender’s home. But now she’s writing them letters.

Full Story: Albuquerque woman leaves note on car for running neighborhood stop sign

The Morning’s Top Stories