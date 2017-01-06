Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Winter storm slams New Mexico

By Published:
fridays-morning-rush-video-5-facts

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A band of moderate to heavy snow will continue pushing south into southern NM this morning – leaving behind snow-packed and icy roadways in its wake. Bitterly cold temperatures have taken hold of central and eastern New Mexico with most walking out the door to “Feels Like” temps in the single digits, if not, below zero.

Video: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

2. New Mexico is seeing it’s largest winter storm of the season so far. Sleet and freezing rain mix began falling on Albuquerque early Friday morning. Difficult road conditions are being seen across the metro area and the state, especially in the north and eastern part of New Mexico.

Full Story: Winter storm slams New Mexico

3. This morning, 150 schools across the state are facing school closures or delays.

Full Story: View all closings and delays 

4. In two weeks, legislators are expected to once again tackle the controversial teacher evaluation system. Many of them want to come up with a new plan. The current evaluation takes into account teacher attendance, preparedness and, in most cases, half of it is based on students’ standardized test scores. Opponents argue weighing scores so heavily doesn’t accurately reflect how well a teacher is doing.

Full Story: State senator seeks to replace controversial teacher evaluation system

5. One Albuquerque woman could be onto her next letter telling drivers to stop running through a stop sign in her neighborhood. Rebecca Esparsen says drivers constantly blow past a stop sign at San Gabriel and Westerfeld. At first, she would follow the offender’s home. But now she’s writing them letters.

Full Story: Albuquerque woman leaves note on car for running neighborhood stop sign 

The Morning’s Top Stories

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s