Female inmate roughed up by jail guards sues Bernalillo Co.

By Published:
MDC video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The female inmate who was roughed up by jail guards at the Metropolitan Detention Center is now suing Bernalillo County.

Lapel video shows Sergeant Eric Allen and other guards pulling Susie Chavez up by her hair and when she doesn’t face the wall as she’s told, a stun gun forces her to the floor.

The video launched protests and changes at the jail. Now, Chavez is suing, claiming excessive force.

Sergeant Allen is named in another excessive force lawsuit by an inmate. He has been on paid administrative leave for a year.

