Expert: Cluttered kitchens encourage unhealthy eating

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Cleaning up the clutter in your kitchen is a great way to leverage your New Year’s resolution and one local organization can help you get off to the right start.

More Than Organized, an organizing company that helps clients design simple systems that work for the individual, suggests that organization in the kitchen can also lead to a healthier lifestyle.

Cluttered environments tend to cause stress which leads to unhealthy snack choices, and cluttered kitchens are shown to encourage eat more empty calories.

While more than half of the nation, 72 percent of millennials, agree that getting their home organized would help get their diet on track. Four percent of Americans claim that making unhealthier food choices is more likely with a messy home.

More than Organized Simplicity Expert, Miriam Ortiz y Pino, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate ways to rid the clutter in kitchens.

For more information, visit their website.