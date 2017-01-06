Crews work to keep Raton airport, roads open after storm

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Raton Pass — this part of Interstate 25 on the New Mexico-Colorado border is often a choke point.

The pass is often closed for long periods by winter storms, but not on Friday. Highway crews have kept lanes open and traffic moving through the day.

Even out on the flat stretches of I-25 south of Raton, vehicles could move well despite the icy conditions. State highway snowplow crews worked hard to keep it that way.

In Raton itself, key roads were opened quickly. In neighborhoods, there will still be some digging out to do for a while, but lots of folks are busy clearing paths.

Like many rural communities in the storm area, the local airport is a rough place to clear. Facing miles of snow-packed runways and taxiways, the tractors can only take a small bit of now on each pass.

“You know, it builds up so big and heavy for the loader, it just can’t push it all off at one time. It starts spilling out the opposite,” said Dusty Longwill, Raton Airport Manager.

The runways need to be cleared as soon as possible after a storm, first for emergency medical aircraft that might need them, and then for business traffic, too.