Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Snow is clearing out and the cold is settling in. Roads could still be slick with the frigid temperatures that are in place across the state. Even with the sunshine this afternoon temperatures will be struggling to rebound throughout the day. Plus with a fresh snow pack and clear skies temperatures will tumble like a rock overnight. Many areas will be waking up to temperatures in the teens, single digits and below zero on Saturday morning. After a chilly Saturday, high pressure will start to build back in on Sunday bringing warmer temperatures to head into next week.

