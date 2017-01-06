Beautiful You: 2017 Hair Trends

Rachel Romero, stylist at The Barber’s Shop joined New Mexico Living to explore new trends and looks for the new year. They not only keep men looking their best, they recently have received awards for their kids cuts too.

Some of the recent trends, Rachel has seen are very 90’s inspired, from undercuts to braids, and she said, “Men are really starting to take more time grooming themselves.”

They also have a new online appointment webpage, where clients can get information, make appointments and pay for their services in one place.

