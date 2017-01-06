Albuquerque’s east side deals with post-storm conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The skies are clear and the winds are finally calm post-storm on the east side of Albuquerque. But that didn’t seem to matter for those trying to make it to work Friday morning.

Video shows the intersection at Broadway and Coal turned into a makeshift ice skating rink. Cars were struggling to make it up the hill. Others finding it difficult just to make it through the intersection.

Many had a hard time stopping even at a red light.

Some were out on foot Friday morning and tell KRQE News 13 its been a heck of a morning.

“Temperature like this is unbearable,” said one resident.

“As we’re talking right now, we’re watching people slipping and sliding in their vehicles,” said another resident. “I think a lot of this is because they’re rushing, they’re in a hurry.”

“It’s icy, I almost slipped and did the splits in the middle of the street,” said one citizen.

I-40 did get treated Friday morning, people are still taking it slow. Remember often times the side streets don’t get as much attention as the main roads.