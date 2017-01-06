Albuquerque mayor holds press conference regarding storm response

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Richard Berry is holding a press conference Friday in response to the storm that’s sweeping across New Mexico.

Sleet and freezing rain mix began falling on Albuquerque early Friday just before 3 a.m.

City of Albuquerque COO Mike Riordan says all city resources are being used to clear the ice and snow from the roads. He says the primary focus for roads is access to hospitals, steep grades and then schools.

City officials say trash and recycling collection are cancelled Friday and that they will be collected Saturday instead.