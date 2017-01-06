ABQ ToDo: New Read To New Shows

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Allison Giron, Alana Simmons-Chibas and Catherine Lopez, joined New Mexico Living with some of the family friendly shows, playing right here in Albuquerque and a reading program just for kids.

First, The Vortex Theatre kicks off 2017 with a new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s beloved ‘Alice in Wonderland.’ Lauren Dusek Albonico directs of 14 local actors in this rowdy and engaging leap down the rabbit hole. The show begins this weekend and runs for four weekends. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Also, the winner four Tony Awards, ‘Matilda the Musical’ is playing at Popejoy next weekend. The story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny, begins Thursday January 12th and runs through Sunday the 15th. Tickets are available now for this award winning performance.

BernCo Bernie’s reading challenge is happening Jan. 4 – Feb. 1, 2017. All elementary school-aged children, kindergarten to fifth grade, are eligible to participate. Young readers are asked to read ten books and then log their reading in their BernCo Bernie reading log, which you can find online.

