Winter weather causes severe driving conditions in northern New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews say they have been working since Wednesday night to prepare the roads for this winter storm. The New Mexico Department of Transportation even put extra crews in certain areas of northern New Mexico to help.

The snow started coming down around 3 p.m. Thursday and hasn’t stopped. What should have been a three hour drive for KRQE News 13 crews to Las Vegas, NM turned into a nearly five hour drive because of low visibility on the road past Glorieta Pass.

Six Department of Transportation crews in the area between Glorieta and Bernal were in constant rotation. Crews have also been loading up with salt and cinder mixture that they have been layering all day and said they plan to be working all night.

“The salt really doesn’t start working until the temperatures get a little warmer so now that we’re getting into the nighttime hours it gets tougher, so all we can really lay down is the cinder for the traction,” said Benny Lujan with DOT.

The snow was coming down so hard on Interstate 25 these crews even had to pull off the highway in order to get out clean off their windshield because they were starting to freeze as they were moving.

DOT is asking drivers to slow down on the interstate between Glorieta and Las Vegas and if at all possible stay home. It says there’s already been a handful of crashes, although none of them were reported to be severe.

