Wanted Albuquerque man now facing federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wanted man is now facing even more charges after the feds say he rammed U.S. Marshals cars to get away.

The Marshals tracked down 37-year-old Ernest Casias Jr. Tuesday. He was wanted on three warrants. His latest charges were for domestic violence and cruelty to children.

The feds say he was known to be armed and had a bullet proof vest. He had also threatened shooting anyone who tried to arrest him.

Marshals say they surrounded Casias’ car near 46th Street and Central Avenue Tuesday but he rammed their cars, led them on a high speed chase, then got away.

He was arrested Wednesday and now also faces several federal charges.