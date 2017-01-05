Tips on saving money for 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As many Americans work to achieve their new year resolutions, some struggle on financial goals.

Fractal Profile Wealth Management is a local consulting firm that helps people become knowledgeable about their affairs. They have five tips on how to be successful financially in 2017.

Financial Professional, Hunter Unschuld, joined KRQE This Morning to talk about money saving in 2017.

The five ways to be successful when it comes to finances include setting clear goals, be prepared, be accountable, be realistic and don’t give up.

Unschuld also recommends setting up a budget and sticking to it.

