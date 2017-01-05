Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Business group leader suing state Republican Party

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The state’s Republican Party finds itself in the crosshairs of a lawsuit. They’re being sued by the president of a state business group. Days before the election, Carla Sonntag says a series of anonymous emails were sent out to party members targeting a number of Republicans accusing people of being bullies or wasteful spenders. Sonntag says the GOP then sent out an email accusing her of being behind it all. She says she had nothing to do with it and now she’s suing.

2. Snow showers will begin to expand in coverage and intensity over southern Colorado and the Northern Mountains through the day – sinking further south as we approach sunset. For those outside of the higher terrain of northern New Mexico, increasing cloud cover and breezy to windy conditions can be expected. By this evening, showers will spread out and push south across northern New Mexico.

3. The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for your help connecting a man to threatening letters left at Mexican-owned businesses along Central. They have surveillance video of the incident. The owner says on Monday he found a rock thrown through his window. The next day a note was left behind that read “all you Mexicans are guilty of attempted murder.” There were names and numbers on the note. Police traced the info back to one man but they need more to link him to the crime.

4. A desperate plea from a woman traveling through New Mexico who says thieves swiped her memories. Rebecca Pecchia and her husband were passing through last week on their way to Arizona when she says crooks broke into their car at Route 66 Casino. Among the items stolen were 36 years’ worth of photos of her daughter that she was working on compiling into a scrapbook. There were also pictures of her son of died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at four months. Pecchia says she hadn’t had the chance to make digital copies yet.

5. The city will soon begin a $15,000 study over whether Albuquerque should build a soccer stadium. The semi-pro team, the Albuquerque Sol, has dreams of moving on up to the minor leagues. If the study proves the stadium is a good idea it could go up near 12th and I-40.

