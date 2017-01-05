Shooting of Clovis police officer trial may be delayed

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) – The trial of a New Mexico man who authorities say shot a Clovis police officer during an arrest could be delayed.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports the Albuquerque attorney for Anthony Baca recently missed a morning docket call and a judge may consider a request to fire the attorney.

Baca is facing charges in connection with the August shooting of Clovis officer Chris Caron. Police say Baca shot Caron while escaping arrest on a failure to appear warrant.

Authorities say a bullet grazed Caron’s thigh and he returned to work shortly after the shooting.

The trial against Baca is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Stover says the state is ready to move on the case.

Baca is considering a request to fire him attorney during a status conference later this week.