On The Stage: Heathers The Musical

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a hilarious, yet homicidal musical of the classic movie from the 80s, The Heathers.

Heathers The Musical, is based on one of the greatest teen comedies at Westerburg High. The school is ruled by shoulder-padded, scrunchie wearing Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest, but cruelest girls in all of Ohio.

Actors Jessica Quindlen and Devon Frieder joined KRQE’s This Morning team to talk about the upcoming production.

Productions will be held at the Musical Theatre Southwest from Friday, January 6 until Sunday, January 15.

Show times vary.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website.