On The Stage: Blithe Spirit At The Adobe Theater

Actors Stephen Zamora who plays Charles, and Carolyn Hogan, playing Ruth in ‘Blithe Spirit,’ joined New Mexico Living to invite you to the show, opening this weekend at the Adobe Theater. Blithe Spirit premiered in London’s West End in 1941 and ran for 1,997 performances, making it one of the longest running plays.

It is a combination of spiritual exploration and the complexities of marriage. The Adobe Theater is located on 4th street, just two blocks north of Alameda, in the North Valley. The show opens Friday, January 6, and runs for four weekends on Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. Sunday at 2 p.m.

