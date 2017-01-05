On The Shelf: Dr. Lenton Malry Let’s Roll This Train

Local Author and Educator, Dr. Lenton Malry joined New Mexico Living to talk about his autobiography ‘Let’s Roll This Train’ a title that came from a rally cry he used to get his fellow legislators voting. He reflected on the things that inspired him to write his autobiography and credited his parents for instilling the belief in helping others, saying, “I think everyone should teach their kids how to care for other people.”

He also talked about his influence, serving in the New Mexico State Legislature, which included 1973 bill which brought Kindergarten classes to all public schools in the state. The book is available at Page One, Bookworks, and by calling 401-2301.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living