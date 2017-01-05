Ohio-based pizza chain expanding to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More restaurant options coming to New Mexico soon. This time, a company based in Ohio is eyeing the Land of Enchantment starting with Albuquerque.

It’s a win-win. A win for customers who may be looking for another option when they dine out and a win for the state. The pizza chain moving in is pretty popular. It’s already in nearly 40 other states.

New Mexicans could start seeing Marco’s Pizza Restaurants in about a year or two.

Company executives say they’re looking to open at least 10 New Mexico locations that will include some in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho and Carlsbad.

The company’s Vice President of Franchise Development says Marco’s is the fastest growing pizza franchise in the United States, with nearly 800 locations in 38 states.

It’s looking to expand in only eight to 10 markets in 2017. Execs say they chose New Mexico because their business model shows they can be successful.

While they know they have some tough competition when it comes to local favorites like Pizza 9 and Dion’s, they believe they have a recipe for success.

“We’ve been able to replicate the success in other markets where we build a following. We build loyalty among our customers through a combination of the food itself but also that connection of the community, said John Ramsay, VP of Franchise Development.

Company officials say their move to New Mexico will bring 250 more jobs throughout the state.

