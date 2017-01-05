NMSU makes it a straight dozen by winning WAC opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fire that is New Mexico State men’s basketball continues to burn with UMKC becoming the latest victim. The Aggies defeated the Kangaroos 77-64 in their Western Athletic Conference opening game Thursday night. Junior guard Braxton Huggins scored a career high 31 points for the Aggies in the victory.

The win marked the Aggies 12th straight victory for former assistant and first year head coach Paul Weir. Redshirt sophomore forward Eli Chuha recorded a double double for the Aggies.

He scored 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Aggies senior guard Ian Baker also had a double double of 12 points and 10 assists. Kangaroos senior guard LaVell Boyd had 15 points in a losing effort.

The defending WAC champion Aggies are now 14-2 overall and 1-0 in the WAC. The Aggies are at Chicago State Saturday for a game that has a 1:05 p.m. Mountain start time.