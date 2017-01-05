New details in pediatric surgeon’s child porn case concern local parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details in the case of a Presbyterian pediatric surgeon facing child pornography charges are concerning local parents whose children were treated by the doctor.

Guy Rosenschein, 63, was arrested in November for possessing and distributing child pornography. Until his arrest, he was a pediatric surgeon at Presbyterian Hospital.

When KRQE News 13 first reported the case in November 2016, Presbyterian officials said they had “no reason to believe that anything occurred at any of [their] facilities or in [their] clinics.”

But that might not be the case anymore.

New details found in federal court documents filed Wednesday reveal that investigators searched Rosenschein’s Foothills home and found a “secret room” under his stairs that contained a safe with more images in it.

The search also turned up an iPhone containing approximately one dozen close-up images of genitalia and appeared to have been taken in a “hospital or medical setting.”

“It’s stressful, it’s emotional, it’s sad. No parent should go through this,” said a parent who son was treated by Rosenschein. “[This] makes it worse, because he could probably have my kid’s picture.”

Another parent whose daughter went into surgery with Rosenschein only months before his arrest says he was shocked to hear the allegations initially. Now, he’s mad.

“Angry… disgusted,” he said.

We reached out to Presbyterian for comment on the matter, and officials sent this statement to KRQE News 13:

As soon as we learned of the initial allegations, we took immediate action to ensure that this physician no longer practiced in our facilities. We remain devastated by the horrific nature of these allegations and continue to work closely with law enforcement. To date we have not received any information from investigators that any clinically inappropriate photos, including any photos taken in a medical setting, were taken at any Presbyterian facility. Our priority is the safe care of our patients. If patients and families have concerns, we ask that they review the FBI web site dedicated to this issue at www.ghostunit.org/doctorinfo or contact Presbyterian via the dedicated phone number we have set up at 923-8100 from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.”

The documents filed in court are in response to Rosenschein’s motion to be released from custody. The feds submitted the paperwork with the new details in order to