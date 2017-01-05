Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Snow is rapidly expanding across northern and northeastern New Mexico. I-25 north of Santa Fe and I-40 east of Albuquerque will become treacherous Thursday night with heavy snow and frigid temperatures. Look for snow to continue through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning with 6 to 12 inches possible in the northeast and a foot plus likely over the northern mountains. Here in the Albuquerque area we will see snow showers early Friday morning. We could pick up an inch or two of accumulation before the storm moves out Friday afternoon.

*Thursday afternoon, Gov. Susana Martinez activated the New Mexico Emergency Operations Center to monitor, prepare for and respond to the winter storm, which has been named Winter Storm Helena.

The snow is starting over Raton Pass. Expect 6"-12" broadly across the NE #NM through tomorrow. Dangerous cold too. Be careful! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/8vWSxqWyzC — Mark Ronchetti (@KRQEMark) January 5, 2017