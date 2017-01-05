Los Alamos lab earns nearly $60M in performance pay

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – Managers of one of the nation’s premier nuclear weapons laboratories have earned positive marks and nearly $60 million in fees and performance pay for work done over the last fiscal year.

The National Nuclear Security Administration released documents this week that detailed the fees earned by Los Alamos National Security LLC, the contractor that manages Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The annual performance evaluation comes as the northern New Mexico lab works to rebuild its reputation following a 2014 radiation release at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository that was caused by the lab inappropriately packing a barrel of waste.

The incident sent ripples through the U.S. nuclear weapons complex and cost managers a contract extension.

Despite the good marks this time, the current $2.2 billion contract is still set to run out in 2018.