Lobo men’s basketball need to cling to sense of urgency

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether playing a powerhouse or struggling, Coach Craig Neal wants to see intense effort from his Lobo Basketball team. After a big weekend victory at San Diego State the Lobos followed up with 79-75 loss to a struggling Utah State team that was seeking its first Mountain West win in three outings.

When talking about the loss Neal said, “It’s hard for me to believe that you go to Logan, Utah and you just left San Diego and you hold them to 62 and you give Utah State 79.”

That’s not going to cut it on the road. That 79 points was aided by ten three point buckets.

“Most of them were offensive rebound threes,” said Neal. “Not making them uncomfortable, not getting them off the line, there just didn’t seem to be much of a sense of urgency from our guys contesting shots.”

Lobos senior forward Tim Williams continues to dominate against opposing teams and had 30 points in the loss.

He, just like coach Neal, noticed the lack of effort guarding against the three point shot.

“We gave up too many threes, too many points in general,” said Williams. “I think it was a learning experience and hopefully we can bounce back from it.”

While they try to bounce back, the Lobos will try to find a way return their old form of knocking down their own three point buckets. Production in that area is down from last season.

“A year ago at this time we had 92 three pointers now we have 61,” said Neal. “It wasn’t a concern of mine. Now I think it’s a concern.”

The Lobos are 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain West. They will host 13-3 Nevada Saturday at WisePies Arena AKA The Pit at 9:15 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be on ESPN 2. The Wolfpack, like the Lobos, is 2-1 record in the Mountain West.