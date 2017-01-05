Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Snow showers will begin to expand in coverage and intensity over southern Colorado and the Northern Mountains through the day – sinking further south as we approach sunset. For those outside of the higher terrain of northern NM, increasing cloud cover and breezy to windy conditions can be expected. By this evening, showers will spread out and push south across northern NM. A strong Arctic cold front will drop temperatures significantly across northeast & east-central NM… leaving highs only in the teens, 20s and 30s. For those living within central and western NM, afternoon highs will climb above average for one more day (40s, 50s and 60s) before cold air sinks in tonight.

EXPECTED SNOW TOTALS:

Southern Colorado & Northern Mountains: 5″-10″ below 7500ft / 10″-20″ above 7500ft / 1ft-2ft above 10,000ft in elevation

Northwest Plateau: 1″-3″

Northeast Plains: 4″-10″

Albuquerque-metro: Trace-3″

Southern NM: Trace-3″

FRIDAY: Scattered to widespread snow showers will continue across northern and central NM through the early morning hours before gradually fading through the day. Temperatures will be dramatically colder than what was felt early in the week – expect widespread 20s, 30s and 40s. We’ll finish this evening with partly cloudy conditions and only a few spot showers.