John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Snow will continue to fill in across the Northern Mountains and San Juans of Colorado through the afternoon as a cold front sags toward the state from Colorado. Meanwhile, a storm system is approaching from the west. As the front moves into northern New Mexico tonight, the storm will also move in along the Colorado state line. The combination of these two weather features will allow for significant snow across the northern high terrain, where over a foot of new snow is possible.

The front will also help the northeast see significant snowfall of up to 6″ across the northeast. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the northern high terrain and the northeast. Travel in these areas will be dangerous at times with icy, snow packed roads and blowing snow.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the Albuquerque metro area. 1″ – 3″ will be possible in the city tonight, with higher amounts closer to the foothills. However, this is something we will have to watch closely. As the cold front pushes toward the metro area, models are currently indicating that the band of snow will fall apart as it approaches the city. There will likely be enough moisture in place to still support at least a couple of inches of snow.

The storm system will clear throughout the day Friday, but in the wake of the cold front, cooler air will take hold. Expect plenty of sunshine for the weekend with cooler temperatures. Another storm is expected to clip northern New Mexico early next week.