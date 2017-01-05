Iconic WWII bomber visiting Albuquerque, Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rare opportunity to experience a piece of history, flying in one of the few remaining B-17 bombers. The plane “Aluminum Overcast” is visiting Albuquerque this week on its national tour.

Visitors to Double Eagle Airport can learn about the history and take a tour of the aircraft on the ground. That costs $10.

But if you’re willing to shell out more than $400, you can actually take a flight in the World War II era craft.

Pilot Lorraine Morris says it’s a huge honor to fly a B-17.

“In the beginning you’re excited to fly a B-17, it’s all about me, and then about one flight later you realize it’s all about the people you get to meet, the veterans you get to see,” Morris said.

The bomber will be in town through Sunday, then it’s headed to Las Cruces.

