Firehouse Subs donates defibrillators to Santa Fe Police Department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A life-saving donation for the City of Santa Fe. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated 25 defibrillators to the police department.

Officers carry the devices on patrol, so they’re prepared to treat someone in the case of a heart attack.

Santa Fe Police Department says just two days after receiving the donation, an officer used one to save a woman’s life at Home Depot.

“It was simple to use, the training was great, and it was fast and really easy,” Sgt. Gardner Finney said.

The money for the devices came from customer donations at Firehouse Subs.