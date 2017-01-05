Dishing it with Dr. V

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eating healthy doesn’t mean fancy meals or long preparations, all it takes is making the right choices.

An easy way to start eating healthy is incorporating Sweet Potato Fries into your diet.

Local Bariatric Surgeon, Duc Vuong, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to demonstrate a dish using the leaves.

Sweet Potato Fries are a great alternative to regular fries and are more nutritious and lower in fat.

Adding a variety of spices can help to add to the already delicious flavor.

For more information, visit Dr. V’s website.