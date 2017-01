ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans for a new dump site in the North Valley are now on hold.

Albuquerque City Councilors signed off on a $25,000 study that would halt plans. The city says the new trash transfer station near Edith Boulevard and Comanche Road would save the city millions in the long run. But neighbors are worried about the smell, the traffic and property values.

City Councilor Isaac Benton proposed funding the study to find out what impacts it would have on the neighborhood.