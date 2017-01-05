Belen native makes Forbes list of Top Entrepreneurs Under 30

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A young man from Belen has made the Forbes list of the Top 30 Entrepreneurs Under the Age of 30.

Brad Cordova, 27, is a graduate of Belen High School and co-founded True Motion, a company with a mission of making drivers safer. They’ve created an app that analyzes how safely a person is driving through their phone, analyzing everything from speeding to texting to braking. Not only can drivers’ parents use this for their teen drivers, insurance companies can also use it to analyze risk and set insurance rates.

Cordova said he was inspired to develop the app after getting into a bad accident caused by a distracted driver. His dad is also a truck driver and had a lot of stories about distracted driving.

Cordova went on to graduate with a Masters of Science from Notre Dame University. He now lives in the Boston area, but never forgets his roots.

“For me personally, the support system in Belen, not just parents but coaches, football coaches, teachers, had amazing teachers, and I don’t think that gets highlighted as much as it should,” Cordova said.

Cordova said growing up in Belen also instilled a blue collar mentality, something he’s very proud of. He said he’s happy the Forbes list will bring attention to Belen.