Beautiful You: Spa Packages at Tamaya Mist Spa

Halli Bourne lead yoga instructor at Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon joined New Mexico Living to invite you to enjoy the new year and take some time for yourself.

The spa is located at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, and offers a tranquil and quiet setting and is a haven for restorative treatments and yoga. One of the signature treatments is a red chile-infused mud masque, which not only draws out the toxins, but with the addition of chile, increases circulation. The yoga program includes classes at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, and at 9 a.m. on Sundays.

In addition, specifically designed for locals, is the Pathways program, which is a reward program where members can receive exclusive discounts on treatments and merchandise at the spa.

