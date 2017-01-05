Albuquerque woman leaves note on car for running neighborhood stop sign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone sees bad drivers in their neighborhood. One Albuquerque woman has a unique approach to try and stop them.

“It will happen every time we come outside, every time we come outside, more than once,” said Rebecca Esparsen.

For 25 years, Esparsen’s parents have lived in the same northeast Albuquerque neighborhood where she said drivers constantly run the stop sign at Gabriel and Westerfeld.

“Anytime I pull out of my parents driveway, I’m back and forth from their house so much, someone will always run the stop sign,” said Esparsen.

Esparsen said it has always annoyed her, but it got personal when she became a mother.

“My parents are always outside with the kids,” said Esparsen. “My dad teaches them to ride bikes. My mom brings them out in the snow.”

Fearing for her kid’s safety, Esparsen started following neighbors to their homes when she saw them blow past the sign.

“Two of the people I caught have been grown men and the other was a teenage boy,” said Esparsen.

But as of this week, she has a new tactic.

“I just wrote kind of a punchy little note,” said Esparsen.

Esparsen put the note on a car after she saw it fly past the sign.

“The inside said, ‘we in the neighborhood would appreciate you fully stopping at the stop sign of San Gabriel and Westorfeld,” said Esparsen. “Signed a mother who has to worry about you driving like sh**.”

Esparsen said as long as people keep running the sign, she’ll keep writing.

“I think that’s a huge part about changing stuff is making people acknowledge when they’re not following the rules that the rest of us have to follow,” said Esparsen.

Esparsen said her family did call the city to see if the Albuquerque Police Department could patrol the area and give out tickets.