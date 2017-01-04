Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Police investigate deadly northwest Albuquerque shooting

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A man is being questioned about a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Tuesday, deputies say they found 61-year-old Charles Ulery dead with a gunshot wound inside a home at Cynthia Loop. At this time there is no word on who the man in custody is.

Full story: Sheriff’s Office: Man connected to deadly shooting call in custody

2. A New Mexico father accused of kidnapping his 2-year-old is waking up in jail. Investigators say 23-year-old Sergio Jacquez turned himself in Tuesday. This after deputies say he set his son’s grandparents’ home on fire Monday then took the boy just outside of Las Cruces. An Amber Alert was issued, but canceled later that night after the boy was returned.

Full story: Officials: 2-year-old boy’s father has surrendered himself to authorities

3. A cold and partly cloudy start to the day with morning temperatures down to the teens, 20s and 30s across northern and central NM – 30s and 40s for those within southern NM. A mix of sun and clouds will blanket the state this afternoon before cloud cover increases out west late day.

Full story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. The city council is set to vote on resolution Wednesday night that could put the brakes on plans for a North Valley waste station. Councilor Isaac Benton wants to fund a study on the impacts of the neighborhood. If the council agrees that project will come to halt until the study is complete. Neighbors have been upset about the proposed waste station. The mayor’s office says it could save millions of dollars a year.

Full story: Proposal could halt movement on new solid waste transfer station

5. Albuquerque police are trying to find the owners of a dog who seems to like being part of the police force. The dog, now nicknamed “Gilmore,” was in a neighborhood near Coors and Arenal on New Year’s Eve. They say as they were arresting a suspected car theft suspect, Gilmore hopped into a patrol car and was ready to get to work. If the Albuquerque Police Department can’t find his owners he will be up for adoption.

Full story: Dog who stumbled into police investigation needs a home

