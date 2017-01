ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies and U.S. Marshals are searching for a fugitive and need your help.

They say Ernest Casias Jr. is wanted on several felony warrants including aggravated battery.

Marshals say he got away from them Tuesday night near 46th and Central.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If know Casias’ whereabouts, call 911.